Flyers Head Coach Andrew Leriger steps down

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club has announced that after five seasons, Andrew Leriger is stepping down as Head Coach.

Leriger joined the Flyers as an Associate Coach for the 2014-2015 season and was immediately instrumental in helping guide the Club to its first ever B.C. Hockey Senior AA Coy Cup championship in Fort Nelson.

In the 2015-2016 season, Leriger took on the reins to become Head Coach.

During his time as Head Coach, he led the team to numerous victories and accomplishments, such as winning the Coy Cup, the Lawrence Cup, and the Campbell Cup.

Most recently, in Fort St. John, Leriger steered the Flyers to a berth in the 2019 Coy Cup final and an eventual silver medal.

Leriger was also a consecutive recipient for NPHL Coach of the Year for 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons.

Flyers President, Paul van Nostrand, says Leriger is a fine coach with many accomplishments and had commitment and dedication to the team that was second to none.

“It goes without saying that Andrew has established a very high standard. He is truly a fine coach. He is full value for all that he has achieved during his time with us. His commitment and dedication have been second to none.”

van Nostrand gives thanks to Leriger for all that he has given during his time with the Flyers.

“On behalf of the Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Andrew, Laura, Marissa and Madison for all they have given to our Club. Thank-you!!”

The Flyers are now in the process of finding a new Head Coach. All expressions of interest should be forwarded to Senior Flyers General Manager, Lee Hartman at 250-261-9865 or by email [email protected].