Former Mayor of Chetwynd, Merlin Nichols, has written a letter to Premier John Horgan expressing his views regarding the Draft Caribou Recovery Agreements.
NewsRegional

Former Mayor of Chetwynd sends letter to Premier in regards to Caribou Recovery

CHETWYND, B.C. – Former Mayor of Chetwynd, Merlin Nichols, has written a letter to Premier John Horgan expressing his views regarding the Draft Caribou Recovery Agreements.

In the letter, Nichols is asking the Premier and Province to relieve residents of the anxiety that they are feeling when it comes to the decision making of how to deal with the dwindling caribou population.

Nichols says a wrong move on Caribou Recovery has the potential to wreak serious havoc on the Region in many ways, both economically and socially.

“A wrong decision on Caribou Recovery has the potential to wreak enormous havoc on our Peace River economy and especially on the lives of those who have made their homes here. A wrong decision has the further potential of wreaking serious havoc on British Columbia’s major revenue sources for hospitals, schools, rapid transit, and on virtually everything that we hold dear as a society.”

Nichols also notes that the Species at Risk Act is being improperly applied to Local Population Units of a globe-circling species such as caribou.

Nichols hopes that the Government will include human needs into the decision making and that they will relieve the resident’s collective anxiety by making a decision soon.

The full letter can be read on the District Chetwynd’s Facebook page.

