Tuesday, April 2, 2019
The dusty streets and roads of Fort St. John are a sign that the area has been lacking precipitation. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Fort St John experienced very little precipitation in March

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Throughout the month of March, Fort St. John and surrounding area experienced little to no amount of precipitation.

According to Armel Castellan, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Fort St. John only saw 0.2 mm of precipitation in March, saying this is the minimum amount that can be recorded.

“Officially, 0.2 mm fell, which is pretty impressive because that is the minimum amount that can be recorded by the instrumentation.”

Castellan says the last week of February was dry, with the last day to experience precipitation was on February 23.

“Even the last week of February was totally dry. I think the last day in February we saw something was on February 23. It was just a dry period there and obviously, it was cold for a while and then it got quite warm.”

According to Castellan, it will be interesting to see what is in store for the remainder of the season and into the start of summer.

“It’s interesting because it is certainly causing a lot of agencies to ask some questions about what’s in store for things like the freshet season and the possible flooding associated to it.”

Castellan says drought and huge forest fires could be avoided if we get good amounts of precipitation in April, May, and June.

According to Environment Canada, we are expected to see substantial amounts of precipitation later this month.

Scott Brooks
