Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May 21.

This Meeting is an opportunity for members of the public to join the Fort St. John Huskies Organization.

Huskies Manager, Jeremy Clothier, says the AGM is an opportunity for members to vote on important decisions such as electing a new executive and to set new guidelines.

“There will be decisions made on a new executive and then after the AGM meeting, there will be an executive meeting to start setting out guidelines for the next season.”

Clothier also encourages more people to join as more voices on the Board makes for a better Organization.

“It’s encouraged that the more people we can get there, the better our Organization becomes because we get more voices on what people would like to see. So the more people attend, the better off our program will run.”

The Huskies AGM is taking place on Tuesday, May 21 at Employment Connections, located at 9907 99 Avenue in Fort St. John.

In order to attend the AGM and to vote, you must apply for a Huskies membership.

To apply for a membership, and for more information, you can email [email protected].