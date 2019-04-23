6.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Fort St John Huskies to take part in Junior Prep and ID Camp

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be taking part in a Junior Prep and ID Camp.

This Camp is in partnership with the Strathmore Wheatland Kings in the Heritage Junior Hockey League and the Castlegar Rebels of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

It will provide a Prep and ID Camp for players looking to ready themselves for Junior camps and to earn the opportunity to attend the Huskies Main Camp in the Fall.

The Camp is open to players born between 1999 and 2002.

According to Huskies President, Michael Bacso, athletes that are interested in competing for a spot with the Huskies in this or future seasons will be evaluated by team coaches.

Participants who have already committed to another junior program for the 2019-2020 season may attend but will not be evaluated.

The camp will be limited to four teams and a max of 12 goaltenders, to ensure the highest level of competition. 

The cost for attending the camp is $175 for skaters or $200 for goaltenders; spaces are limited.

A games schedule is set to be released in May once teams are confirmed.

For more information, you can contact Huskies General Manager, Jeremy Clothier, at 250-793-0978 or by email [email protected].

