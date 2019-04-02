Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north of Fort St. John.
According to WorkSafeBC, the incident took place on March 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m.
At this time, WorkSafeBC believes that the cause of death may have been contributed to the worker falling from a height.
An investigation is currently on-going.
Through social media, friends have identified the worker as Derek Tompkins of Fort St. John.
Tompkins leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.
A GoFundMe Account has been set up to support the family at this difficult time.
In less than a day, the Account has raised over $21,000 of the $10,000 goal.
The GoFundMe Account can be found here.