Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Through social media, friends have identified the worker as Derek Tompkins of Fort St. John.
News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north of Fort St. John.

According to WorkSafeBC, the incident took place on March 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

At this time, WorkSafeBC believes that the cause of death may have been contributed to the worker falling from a height.

An investigation is currently on-going.

Through social media, friends have identified the worker as Derek Tompkins of Fort St. John.

Tompkins leaves behind a wife and three young daughters.

A GoFundMe Account has been set up to support the family at this difficult time.

In less than a day, the Account has raised over $21,000 of the $10,000 goal.

The GoFundMe Account can be found here.

