Fort St John MS Walk to take place May 26

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 2019 Fort St. John MS Walk.

The MS Walk aims to raise funds to help put an end to multiple sclerosis.

According to the MS Society, MS can strike anyone at any moment, and Canadians have one of the highest rates of MS in the world.

- Advertisement -

This year’s fundraising online goal for the Walk is $35,000.

Funds raised from the Walk will be used in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empower people with MS to live their lives to the fullest.

The 2019 Fort St. John MS Walk is taking place on Sunday, May 26 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, and to register, you can visit the Fort St. John MS Walk website.