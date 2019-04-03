Fort St John RCMP remind drivers of the laws surrounding Impaired Care and Control of a motor vehicle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind drivers of the laws surrounding Impaired Care and Control of a motor vehicle.

RCMP say when it comes to impaired driving, most drivers understand the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits the operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

But what most drivers may not be aware of is that they can be charged under Section 253 of the Criminal Code for impaired care and control.

- Advertisement -

Care or control may be exercised where the driver performs some act or series of acts involving the use of the car, its fittings or equipment, whereby the vehicle may unintentionally be set in motion creating the danger impaired driving laws are designed to prevent.

According to RCMP, The charge of “Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle” could be considered when a person that has been drinking/using drugs is found: having the keys in hand and standing by their vehicle, sitting behind the wheel of their vehicle while in possession of keys, even if it is not turned on, or sitting in the passenger seat with the car running.

The consequences for “Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle” are the same as a Criminal Code Impaired Operation charge which can result in fines, driver’s licence suspension, an ignition interlock device and time in jail, depending on the circumstances.

The Fort St John RCMP would like to remind drivers when consuming alcohol or drugs, it is best practice to stay far away from your vehicle to avoid potential negative interactions with police.