Fort St John sees increase in Real Estate despite Regional decrease

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board has released its listing statistics for the first quarter of 2019.

Within the first quarter of 2019, the Real Estate Board has reported 876 sales with a value of $257,043,507.

This compares with 914 sales worth $237,655,394 in the first quarter of 2018.

BCNREB President, Leah Mayer, says the Northern Regions saw a decrease in sales in comparison to one year ago.

“Overall, many markets in the Board region saw a slight decrease in sales. Many communities had an increase in the number of listings. The number of active listings when compared to 2018, decreased by 13 listings. Some markets also saw low inventories. Many markets may see an increase in sales activity with the weather conditions improving after the winter months.”

Despite the decrease in most Northern markets for the first quarter of 2019, the Fort St. John market saw an increase of 111 property sales with an overall value of $35.5 million.

At the end of March, there were 597 properties of all types available for purchase within the area of Fort St. John.

For more information, you visit the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board’s website.