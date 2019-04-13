8 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, April 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The NEBC Bantam Trackers team. Source Twitter
Home Sports Four players from NEBC Bantam Trackers off to Regional Camps
Sports

Four players from NEBC Bantam Trackers off to Regional Camps

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers will have four players representing them at two regional camps.

Colby Busche, of Fort St. John, and Pryce Peats, of Chetwynd, will be in Salmon Arm from April 18 to the 21 for the U16 Regional Camp.

Bantam Trackers Coach, Ray Taggart, says Busche is a dynamic forward and is a big game breaker.

- Advertisement -

“He’s just a dynamic forward, and a game breaker out there. He can take over the game when he wants to, the way he generates speed off his first two cross-overs is basically unmatched. Just a big game breaker at that level.”

Taggart says Peats is a steady and smart defenceman, with lots of speed.

“He’s just a steady defenceman, a very smart defenceman. Probably the fastest skater in our league, from a straight line sprint, not many people skate like him.”

Then players Rylan Davis and Reid Arberry, both of Fort St. John, will be heading to the U15 Regional Camp on May 9 to the 12 in Penticton.

Taggart says both Davis and Arberry had a good year, adding that they have positive attitudes and are always willing to learn.

“Both had a good year, they were both first-years with us. Both are great kids with positive attitudes and always willing to learn. I can’t say enough great things about them.”

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFight Night 23: Fight for Alaya huge success on Friday night

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fight Night 23: Fight for Alaya huge success on Friday night

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a full house on Friday night at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu held last home meet of the year last weekend

Norah Vogan -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Spring Splash Invitational 2019 was Inconnu’s last home meet for the year. Other...
Read more
Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association off to Kamloops for Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is off to Kamloops for the first B.C. Provincial...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

YRB to perform cleaning on Taylor Bridge starting April 15

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace have announced that they will perform cleaning on the Taylor Bridge for approximately three weeks,...

1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange this Saturday

Achievers Toastmasters Club celebrating 25 years of leadership and communication

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in break-and-enter

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.