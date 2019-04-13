Four players from NEBC Bantam Trackers off to Regional Camps

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers will have four players representing them at two regional camps.

Colby Busche, of Fort St. John, and Pryce Peats, of Chetwynd, will be in Salmon Arm from April 18 to the 21 for the U16 Regional Camp.

Bantam Trackers Coach, Ray Taggart, says Busche is a dynamic forward and is a big game breaker.

“He’s just a dynamic forward, and a game breaker out there. He can take over the game when he wants to, the way he generates speed off his first two cross-overs is basically unmatched. Just a big game breaker at that level.”

Taggart says Peats is a steady and smart defenceman, with lots of speed.

“He’s just a steady defenceman, a very smart defenceman. Probably the fastest skater in our league, from a straight line sprint, not many people skate like him.”

Then players Rylan Davis and Reid Arberry, both of Fort St. John, will be heading to the U15 Regional Camp on May 9 to the 12 in Penticton.

Taggart says both Davis and Arberry had a good year, adding that they have positive attitudes and are always willing to learn.

“Both had a good year, they were both first-years with us. Both are great kids with positive attitudes and always willing to learn. I can’t say enough great things about them.”