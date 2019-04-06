Freezing Rain warning issued for Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Alberta Peace.

The warning covers Beaverlodge, Hythe, Demmitt, Sexsmith, La Glace, Grande Prairie and Wembley.

An area of rain will move through the Grande Prairie and Grande Cache region this morning. Temperatures are near or slightly below zero giving local freezing rain. Freezing rain will end this morning.

For updates on highway conditions in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

