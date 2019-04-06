-1.4 C
NewsRegional

Freezing Rain warning issued for Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of the Alberta Peace.

The warning covers Beaverlodge, Hythe, Demmitt, Sexsmith, La Glace, Grande Prairie and Wembley.

An area of rain will move through the Grande Prairie and Grande Cache region this morning. Temperatures are near or slightly below zero giving local freezing rain. Freezing rain will end this morning.

For updates on highway conditions in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca

Issued at 2019-04-06 12:26 UTC by Environment Canada:
Freezing rain warning issued for:
Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt, Alta. (077111)
Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace, Alta. (077112)
Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley, Alta. (077113)

Current details:
Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

An area of rain will move through the Grande Prairie and Grande Cache region this morning. Temperatures are near or slightly below zero giving local freezing rain. Freezing rain will end this morning.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

More details on the alert are available here.

Previous articleNortheast BC unemployment rates continued to rise in March
Next articleCCCR presents petition of 30,000 signatures at Caribou Recovery meeting in Dawson Creek

