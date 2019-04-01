1.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 1, 2019
News

FSJ RCMP attend annual hockey tournament raising funds for kids

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several officers of the RCMP detachment attended an annual hockey tournament in Merritt raising over $23,000 for BC Children’s Hospital.

Five RCMP members and one Fireman from Fort St. John attended the BC Children’s Hospital fundraising tournament from Feb 22 – Feb 24.

The RCMP shared they made it to the tournament because of the generosity of Driving Force FSJ and Northern Auto Electric  sponsoring the group with a vehicle and gas, which enabled the officers to attend the annual hockey tournament.

