FSJ RCMP is looking for assistance to locate a stolen Range Rover

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a stolen blue 2006 Range Rover.

The vehicle was taken sometime between 1:15 am and 10:15 am, April 09, 2019 near 102nd Ave and 102nd St in Fort St John, BC.

The Vehicle is described as:

2006 Land Rover Range Rover,

Blue in colour,

4 door SUV

BC Licence Plate GA391X

- Advertisement -

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in locating this vehicle, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca