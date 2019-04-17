FSJ RCMP need help identifying Break & Enter suspect

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are investigating a Break and Enter at a multi-resident complex located at the 9800 block of 108th Ave.

Fort St John RCMP secured and reviewed video surveillance. A man entered the complex through an unlocked window and was seen attempting to break into mailboxes inside the facility. The man proceeded to steal a television, a laptop, as well as cash and gift cards before leaving the building.

The man is described as:

approximately 5’10 to 6 feet (178 – 183cm) tall,

- Advertisement -

wearing:

baggy jeans

a grey jacket with a dark hoodie

dark gloves

black shoes with distinct white stripes

carrying a small back pack

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca