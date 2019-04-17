7.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
FSJ RCMP request public’s assistance in identifying suspects

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP received a report of a stolen blue 2017 Ford F350 on March 31, 2019, at approximately 2:15 pm, from the parking lot of the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Video surveillance shows the vehicle was taken the same day at approximately 1:30 pm.

Two males are suspected to be involved.

The truck is described a:

  • 2017 Ford F350 Super Duty Lariat
  • Blue in colour
  • with a red tidy tank in the box of the truck

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1:

  • Caucasian male,
  • short black hair,
  • wearing a white and blue striped t-shirt,
  • shorts and
  • black shoes

Suspect 2:

  • Male
  • wearing a white t-shirt,
  • pants
  • baseball hat,
  • riding a bicycle

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying these suspects, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca

