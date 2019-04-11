Fundraiser event to take place at Fort St John Curling Club on April 27

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting a fundraising event on April 27, 2019.

According to Cheryl Batten, of the Fort St. John Curling Club, in order to host the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, the Club will need to raise funds to make the necessary upgrades.

“As a Club, we are hosting the 2020 B.C. Winter Games. In order to support that event and the development of junior curling in our community, we are fundraising to update and prepare the Club for the Winter Games.”

Along with raising funds to make upgrades, Batten says the goal of the fundraiser is to also keep membership fees low.

“Our other fundraising goal is to keep the membership and league fees at a reasonable rate for our members. If we achieve our goals we will be able to keep our rates from last season.”

The Fundraiser will feature a dinner and dance along with a live and loonie auction.

There are different ways to donate to this event:

1. Donate a significant item we can use as an auction item to raise money

2. Purchase tickets to our event $50/couple,$30 for individuals or $250 for a table of 10.

3. A monetary donation toward the purchase of an auction item or directly toward the club.

The Fort St. John Curling Club Fundraiser is taking place on April 27, 2019 at the Curling Club.

If you are interested in donating, or for more information, you can call Cheryl Batten at 250-263-9102.