Good results during 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After three days, the 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament wrapped up on Saturday, April 6 with some good results.

Ten teams competed in the finals on Saturday.

In the finals, Tom’s Construction took on Complete Pumpjack Services, D & D faced Fort Motors, Magnum Oilfield Rental took on Ditmarsia Holdings, Cabre played Northen Vac, and Jiffy Lube faced Peace Country Royals.

This year was Team Jiffy Lube’s first year in the Tournament as a team sponsor. They managed to beat Peace Country Royals in a shootout of 5-4.

Here are the results for the finals:

Cabre 8 Northen Vac 4

Magnum 5 Ditmarsia 4

D & D 9 Fort Motors 6

Tom’s 7 CPS 6

Jiffy Lube 5 PCR 4 (in a shootout)