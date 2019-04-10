Good results during 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After three days, the 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament wrapped up on Saturday, April 6 with some good results.
Ten teams competed in the finals on Saturday.
In the finals, Tom’s Construction took on Complete Pumpjack Services, D & D faced Fort Motors, Magnum Oilfield Rental took on Ditmarsia Holdings, Cabre played Northen Vac, and Jiffy Lube faced Peace Country Royals.
- Advertisement -
This year was Team Jiffy Lube’s first year in the Tournament as a team sponsor. They managed to beat Peace Country Royals in a shootout of 5-4.
Here are the results for the finals:
Cabre 8 Northen Vac 4
Magnum 5 Ditmarsia 4
D & D 9 Fort Motors 6
Tom’s 7 CPS 6
Jiffy Lube 5 PCR 4 (in a shootout)