Good weekend in Chetwynd for first High School Rodeo of Spring Season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their first Rodeo of the Spring Season over the weekend in Chetwynd.
According to Angela Kosick, the weather was good and all participants in the rodeo did well.
“It was really good. The weather held up, it was a little chilly, but it was good as everyone did really well.”
Up next is an Indoor Rodeo in Chetwynd on April 27 & 28, followed by a Rodeo in Williams Lake on May 4 & 5.
Here are the results from the April 20 & 21 Rodeo:
Bull Riding:
Saturday: Brekkan Loewen
Sunday: Brekkan Loewen
Steer Wrestling:
Saturday: Ben Jackson
Sunday: Tyler Pederson
Saddle Bronc:
Saturday: Tyrel Roberts
Sunday: Jesse Jones
Junior Girls Breakaway Roping:
Saturday: Fallon Jones
Sunday: Fallon Jones
Senior Girls Goat Tying:
Saturday: Rylie Bondaroff
Sunday: Tyler Bondaroff
Junior Girls Goat Tying:
Saturday: Fallon Jones
Sunday: Fallon Jones
Senior Pole Bending:
Saturday: Aspen Wollen
Sunday: Aspen Wollen
Junior Pole Bending:
Saturday: Fallon Jones
Sunday: Twiggy Esau
Senior Team Roping:
Saturday: Zane Jones & Jesse Jones
Sunday: Tucker Esau & Jaytin Jones
Ribbon Roping:
Saturday: Danny Jones & Twiggy Esau
Sunday: Korbin Mills & Fallon Jones
Junior Saddle Bronc: No qualifiers
Senior Barrel Racing:
Saturday: Rachel Moat
Sunday: Aspen Wollen
Senior Tie-Down Roping:
Saturday: Tyrel Roberts
Sunday: Zane Jones
Senior Breakaway Roping:
Saturday: Kaitlin Busson
Sunday: Hanna Pederson
Junior Barrel Racing:
Saturday: Twiggy Esau
Sunday: Rylie Dowling
Junior Chute Dogging:
Saturday: Carson Gunderson
Sunday: Carson Johnson
Junior Boys Breakaway:
Saturday: Carson Johnson
Sunday: Carson Johnson
Junior Team Roping:
Saturday: Korbin Mills & Carson Johnson
Sunday: Fallon Jones & Cashlyn Callison
Junior Boys Goat Tying:
Saturday: Carson Gunderson
Sunday: Korbin Mills