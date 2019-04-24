6.8 C
A High School Rodeo rider. File Photo
Sports

Good weekend in Chetwynd for first High School Rodeo of Spring Season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their first Rodeo of the Spring Season over the weekend in Chetwynd.

According to Angela Kosick, the weather was good and all participants in the rodeo did well.

“It was really good. The weather held up, it was a little chilly, but it was good as everyone did really well.”

Up next is an Indoor Rodeo in Chetwynd on April 27 & 28, followed by a Rodeo in Williams Lake on May 4 & 5.

Here are the results from the April 20 & 21 Rodeo:

Bull Riding: 

Saturday: Brekkan Loewen
Sunday: Brekkan Loewen

Steer Wrestling:

Saturday: Ben Jackson
Sunday: Tyler Pederson

Saddle Bronc: 

Saturday: Tyrel Roberts
Sunday: Jesse Jones

Junior Girls Breakaway Roping:

Saturday: Fallon Jones
Sunday: Fallon Jones

Senior Girls Goat Tying: 

Saturday: Rylie Bondaroff
Sunday: Tyler Bondaroff

Junior Girls Goat Tying: 

Saturday: Fallon Jones
Sunday: Fallon Jones

Senior Pole Bending:

Saturday: Aspen Wollen
Sunday: Aspen Wollen

Junior Pole Bending:

Saturday: Fallon Jones
Sunday: Twiggy Esau

Senior Team Roping: 

Saturday: Zane Jones & Jesse Jones
Sunday: Tucker Esau & Jaytin Jones

Ribbon Roping: 

Saturday: Danny Jones & Twiggy Esau
Sunday: Korbin Mills & Fallon Jones

Junior Saddle Bronc: No qualifiers

Senior Barrel Racing:

Saturday: Rachel Moat
Sunday: Aspen Wollen

Senior Tie-Down Roping: 

Saturday: Tyrel Roberts
Sunday: Zane Jones

Senior Breakaway Roping: 

Saturday: Kaitlin Busson
Sunday: Hanna Pederson

Junior Barrel Racing: 

Saturday: Twiggy Esau
Sunday: Rylie Dowling

Junior Chute Dogging: 

Saturday: Carson Gunderson
Sunday: Carson Johnson

Junior Boys Breakaway: 

Saturday: Carson Johnson
Sunday: Carson Johnson

Junior Team Roping: 

Saturday: Korbin Mills & Carson Johnson
Sunday: Fallon Jones & Cashlyn Callison

Junior Boys Goat Tying:

Saturday: Carson Gunderson
Sunday: Korbin Mills

