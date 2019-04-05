Government provides funding to support professional development of BC farmers

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture provided funding to support the professional development of farmers by offering farmers and ranchers the opportunity to attend a variety of agriculture-related learning events.

Members of the agricultural industry were invited to participate in a series of field days, workshops and other learning opportunities that promoted growth and viability within the farming sector.

According to the Government, the program provided funding to support knowledge and technical transfer for B.C. farmers and food processors.

- Advertisement -

A total of 17 “knowledge-transfer” events were offered in regions throughout the province during the past three months, covering a wide range of farming and ranching activities that was aimed to improve B.C.’s agricultural sector.

B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, says the Province is committed to providing support for farmers and ranchers in the changing world of agriculture.

“The agricultural industry is continually growing and changing to adapt to emerging opportunities and changing environmental, production and market conditions. We are committed to providing the support our ranchers and farmers need to ensure they are able to grow with the industry through hands-on learning and peer-taught workshops coming from within the farming community.”

The program was supported by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.

More information on the Knowledge Transfer Events can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.