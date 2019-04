FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City is revealing their new Indoor Play Structure located at the Pomeroy Sports Complex.

Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10 am will be the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Play Structure. At 3 pm the structure will be re-opening for use.

The City shares there will be prizes, giveaways and more.

For more information please call 250.785.4592.

