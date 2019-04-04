-6.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 4, 2019
News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate break and enter

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – On April 3, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a call, at around 6:00 a.m., for a break and enter into a business in the west end of the city.

According to RCMP, the suspects backed a vehicle through the doors of the business and attempted to take an ATM located inside the building.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

RCMP later located the suspect vehicle abandoned.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen.

RCMP continue to investigate this incident and are seeking any witnesses to this event.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

