Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after a series of overdoses

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are issuing a warning following a series of recent overdoses.

According to RCMP, the Alberta Health Services EMS responded to approximately 14 overdose calls within the last four days.

Police say investigations revealed a common trend of purple and pink coloured pills suspected to be heroin.

Grande Prairie RCMP along with AHS, are cautioning individuals who engage in illegal drug use to exercise extreme caution when purchasing, and using illicit drugs.

Individuals experiencing an overdose can show the following symptoms;

breathing slowly or not breathing at all

nails and/or lips are blue

choking or throwing up

making gurgling sounds

skin is cold and clammy

Naloxone kits are available at pharmacies, community clinics and emergency departments.

If you suspect an individual is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.

For more information on drug overdoses, you can visit drugsafe.ca.