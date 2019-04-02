2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo source: Flickr
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after a series of overdoses
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after a series of overdoses

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are issuing a warning following a series of recent overdoses.

According to RCMP, the Alberta Health Services EMS responded to approximately 14 overdose calls within the last four days.

Police say investigations revealed a common trend of purple and pink coloured pills suspected to be heroin.

- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP along with AHS, are cautioning individuals who engage in illegal drug use to exercise extreme caution when purchasing, and using illicit drugs.

Individuals experiencing an overdose can show the following symptoms;

  • breathing slowly or not breathing at all
  • nails and/or lips are blue
  • choking or throwing up
  • making gurgling sounds
  • skin is cold and clammy

Naloxone kits are available at pharmacies, community clinics and emergency departments.

If you suspect an individual is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.

For more information on drug overdoses, you can visit drugsafe.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSlow pitch registration for 2019 season to start soon
Next articleDistrict of Taylor Council approves 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor Council approves 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent District of Taylor Council meeting, Council approved the 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw.The Bylaw,...
Read more
News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north...
Read more
News

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Scott Brooks -
WONOWON, B.C. - On the afternoon of March 29, Fort St. John RCMP responded to a single vehicle motorcycle...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north of Fort St. John.According to...

UCP’s Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy...

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Huskies heading off to 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.