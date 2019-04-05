-0.4 C
Friday, April 5, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Fraud Investigation
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Fraud Investigation

Scott Brooks
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a fraud from a local post-secondary institution on February 7, 2019.

According to RCMP, the investigation revealed discrepancies in documents of a value over $5,000.00 suspected to be from a former employee at the institution.

47-year-old Kristina Van De Walle of Clairmont, Alberta is facing the following charges:

  • Fraud over $5,000.00
  • Uttering a forged document x 4
  • Forgery x 4
Van De Walle is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 24, 2019.

