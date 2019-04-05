Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Fraud Investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a fraud from a local post-secondary institution on February 7, 2019.
According to RCMP, the investigation revealed discrepancies in documents of a value over $5,000.00 suspected to be from a former employee at the institution.
47-year-old Kristina Van De Walle of Clairmont, Alberta is facing the following charges:
- Fraud over $5,000.00
- Uttering a forged document x 4
- Forgery x 4
Van De Walle is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 24, 2019.