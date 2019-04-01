6.6 C
Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following investigation
Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, along with the assistance of ALERT, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Grande Prairie General Duty members made arrests on three males, on March 22, in relation to a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation.

According to Police, drugs and a firearm were located during the arrests.

30-year-old Garrett Kenneth Forrest of Grande Prairie is facing the following charges:

  • Forcible confinement
  • Sexual assault
  • Administer noxious substance
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats against person  x 2
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Trafficking Cocaine
27-year-old Matthew Robert Best of Grande Prairie is facing the following charges:

  • Forcible confinement
  • Sexual assault
  • Administer noxious substance
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Uttering threats against person  x 2
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2
  • Trafficking Cocaine
  • Fail to comply with recognizance x 5
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

31-year-old Robert Wade Stewart of Grande Prairie is facing the following charges:

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Fail to comply with recognizance x 4
  • Possession of cocaine

Best and Forrest remain in custody and are scheduled to appear at Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 15, 2019.

Stewart has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 24, 2019.

The matter is before the courts, and no further information will be released.

