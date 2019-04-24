Grande Prairie RCMP respond to a rise in theft from vehicles

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie Rural RCMP have been responding to a number of recent incidents in relation to the theft of items from vehicles in the areas of Sexsmith and Clairmont.

The RCMP would like to remind residents to secure their vehicle by locking it, avoid leaving your vehicle running, and ensure items of value are out of sight or completely removed from your vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate a number of incidents.

If you have any information about incidents of this nature or need to report a crime, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.