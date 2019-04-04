-4.4 C
Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Harmony Hoy.

According to RCMP, Hoy was last seen in the Grande Prairie area in late March and was reported missing on April 3, 2019.

Hoy is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Mixed coloured hair, possibly green and purple
  • Hazel eyes
  • 5’5″/ 126lbs
There is a concern for her well being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information on Hoy’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

