Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow.

According to the RCMP, Peecheemow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on April 11, 2019.

Peecheemow is described as:

First Nations

Brown Hair

Green eyes

5’10″/ 170lbs

Wearing, blue jeans with a black jacket and black ball cap

There is a concern for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.