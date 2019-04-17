7.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow.

According to the RCMP, Peecheemow was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on April 11, 2019.

Peecheemow is described as:

  • First Nations
  • Brown Hair
  • Green eyes
  • 5’10″/ 170lbs
  • Wearing, blue jeans with a black jacket and black ball cap
- Advertisement -

There is a concern for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFSJ RCMP is looking for assistance to locate a stolen Range Rover

RECENT STORIES

News

FSJ RCMP is looking for assistance to locate a stolen Range Rover

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - RCMP received a report of a stolen blue 2006 Range Rover.The vehicle was taken...
Read more
News

FSJ RCMP request public’s assistance in identifying suspects

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP received a report of a stolen blue 2017 Ford F350 on March...
Read more
News

Committee undertakes project on children and youth with special needs

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - A project on children and youth with neuro-diverse (e.g., ASD, FASD, developmental delay) special needs, is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for April

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately...

Oil and gas sector applauds new Alberta premier’s many pro business...

Taylor council looking at changes to allow breweries and cannabis retail

‘Open for business:’ Jason Kenney’s UCP wins majority in Alberta election

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.