Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in break-and-enter

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a break-and-enter.

On the morning of April 9, at approximately 4:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter into a business in the north end of the city.

Police say the suspects backed a vehicle through the doors of the business and took an ATM located inside the building. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, taking the ATM with them.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information on this crime, you asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.