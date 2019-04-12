4.6 C
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in break-and-enter

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a break-and-enter.

On the morning of April 9, at approximately 4:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a break-and-enter into a business in the north end of the city.

Police say the suspects backed a vehicle through the doors of the business and took an ATM located inside the building. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, taking the ATM with them.

If you have any information on this crime, you asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

