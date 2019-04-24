6.8 C
Grande Prairie RCMP seize illegal drugs following search warrant execution

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Section along with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and General Duty members, executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie on April 18, 2019.

During the search, Police say they found firearms, illegal drugs, and Canadian currency.

The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:

  • Approximately 19 grams of Fentanyl
  • Approximately 93 grams of Cocaine
  • Approximately 233 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine
  • Approximately $6,500 in Canadian Currency
  • Four firearms
Facing charges is 33-year-old Kurtis D. Haubrick, 23-year-old Taylor Marie Leslie, 25-year-old Jordan Lynn Thompson, and 43-year-old Vincent Jodie Hooper; all of whom are from Grande Prairie.

Haubrick is facing numerous charges including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Several firearms related offences
  • Possession of an identity document that relates to another person

Leslie is facing numerous charges including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Several firearms related offences
  • Fail to comply with conditions of Recognizance x 2
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of proceeds of crime

Thompson is facing numerous charges including:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Several firearms related offences

Hooper is facing the following charge:

  • Possession of a controlled substance

No further information will be provided as these matters are now before the court.

If you would like to report known drug activity, you can call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

