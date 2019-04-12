4.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 12, 2019
Premier of Alberta, Rachel Notley
Canadian Press

Hasn't campaigned with federal leader: NDP's Notley says her focus on Alberta

Canadian Press
CALGARY, AB – Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she hasn’t
campaigned with the federal party leader because her focus is on
what’s best for the province _ including pipelines.

During a campaign stop in Calgary today, Notley was asked about a
Thursday rally with federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and
Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney.

They attacked what they call the “Notley-Trudeau alliance.”

Notley said the Kenney-Scheer rally makes her wonder if Kenney is
even interested in standing up for Albertans.

She questioned whether he’s trying to get back into the ring in
Ottawa for his own political purposes.

Notley said her job is to stand up for the people of Alberta
rather than align with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

“As you know, I don’t necessarily agree with the leader of our
federal party as far as how that connects with the matter of
pipelines,” she said. “So, no, we are not going to campaign
together because we have two very different opinions on the issue.”

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
