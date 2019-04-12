Hasn’t campaigned with federal leader: NDP’s Notley says her focus on Alberta

CALGARY, AB – Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she hasn’t

campaigned with the federal party leader because her focus is on

what’s best for the province _ including pipelines.

During a campaign stop in Calgary today, Notley was asked about a

Thursday rally with federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and

Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney.

They attacked what they call the “Notley-Trudeau alliance.”

Notley said the Kenney-Scheer rally makes her wonder if Kenney is

even interested in standing up for Albertans.

She questioned whether he’s trying to get back into the ring in

Ottawa for his own political purposes.

Notley said her job is to stand up for the people of Alberta

rather than align with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

“As you know, I don’t necessarily agree with the leader of our

federal party as far as how that connects with the matter of

pipelines,” she said. “So, no, we are not going to campaign

together because we have two very different opinions on the issue.”