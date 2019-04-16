11 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Hudson's Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires
NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope RCMP were notified, on the evening of April 11, of several active fires along Canyon Drive between the look-off and the local refuse dump property.

According to RCMP, 12 grass fires were eventually located by the Hudson‘s HopeFire department responders. Responders worked vigorously to gain control and extinguished the fires before any structural damage was sustained.

As a result of the fire, it is said that a few hydro poles were scorched by the fires, with one sustaining substantial damage and was replaced.

- Advertisement -

No injuries resulted from the fires, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMoberly First Nation and Saulteau First Nation Chiefs speak on meeting with Premier
Next articleRCMP present Annual Report to Taylor Council

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor awards contracts for Jarvis Crescent Subdivision

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - On Monday, at a District of Taylor Council Meeting, Council made a decision to award contracts...
Read more
News

RCMP present Annual Report to Taylor Council

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a Council Meeting on Monday, the RCMP presented their Annual Report to the District of...
Read more
News

Moberly First Nation and Saulteau First Nation Chiefs speak on meeting with Premier

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - April 15th, 2019 Premier John Horgan travelled to Dawson Creek to speak with First Nations...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Hudson’s Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP were notified, on the evening of April 11, of several active fires along Canyon Drive between...

Moberly First Nation and Saulteau First Nation Chiefs speak on meeting...

Recent Mail box thefts prompt concern for identity theft due to...

Stephen Petrucci named as new School District 60 Superintendent

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.