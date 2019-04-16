Hudson’s Hope RCMP investigate suspicious fires

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope RCMP were notified, on the evening of April 11, of several active fires along Canyon Drive between the look-off and the local refuse dump property.

According to RCMP, 12 grass fires were eventually located by the Hudson‘s HopeFire department responders. Responders worked vigorously to gain control and extinguished the fires before any structural damage was sustained.

As a result of the fire, it is said that a few hydro poles were scorched by the fires, with one sustaining substantial damage and was replaced.

No injuries resulted from the fires, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.