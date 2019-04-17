Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for April

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately 40 calls for service between March 17th and April 18th.

Eight, check-stop roadblocks were conducted during this time, as Hudson’s Hope RCMP continues with their safe roads and community initiative. The Speedwatch program will begin in the next few weeks and will be positioned in areas with frequent speeding. The program will be a good visual reminder for drivers and make the area safer for motorists and pedestrians. 72 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers in March. Four boat trailer owners received Notice and Orders to have their trailers plated and insured.

On March 19th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle for travelling 127 Km/hr in a 70 Km/hr zone as it entered the town. The driver was issued an excessive speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On April 10th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle rolled over on its roof in the ditch on Highway 29, south of Hudson’s Hope. RCMP Police Dog Services was called to assist with a search of the area surrounding the vehicle as no one was found inside. The driver was eventually located by police and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver was issued a violation ticket for speeding.

On April 11th, 2019, Hudson’s Hope RCMP, along with Hudson’s Hope Fire and Rescue, responded to several grass fires off of Canyon Drive. The fires are suspicious in nature and are currently under investigation as arson. File 2019-113 refers.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Hudson`s Hope RCMP is reminding drivers about Distracted Driving and the Law:

According to section 214.2 of the Motor Vehicle Act, a driver cannot operate a hand-held electronic device (including hand-held cellphones, smartphones, tablets and other electronic hand-held devices such as music players, GPS Navigation Systems, etc.).

Also, a driver cannot communicate using text messages or email on any type of electronic device. Drivers in the Graduated Licensing Program (GLP) are restricted from using hands-free cellphones while driving. Drivers with a regular licence are permitted to use hands-free cellphones and devices that can be operated with one touch or voice command, provided that the device is securely fixed to the vehicle or worn securely on the driver’s body.

Any driver caught texting, emailing, holding a cellphone or other hand-held electronic device while driving will be fined $368 and receive four driver penalty points (total $543 minimum).

GLP drivers who receive one ticket will have their license reviewed by the Superintendent and may face driving prohibitions. Fully licensed drivers who receive two tickets in a year will have their license reviewed by the Superintendent and face a possible three to six month prohibition. In addition to the suspension, two tickets in one year will cost you $1,256 (two fines at $368 each, plus eight penalty points at $520) and if you have points from other tickets (e.g. speeding), it will cost you even more.

