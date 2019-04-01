Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep team

PENTICTON, B.C. – Fort St. John native, Matt Hughes, has been named the new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep team.

According to Okanagan Hockey, Hughes, 40, joins OHA after spending the past two seasons as the General Manager and Head Coach of the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Hughes spent eight seasons in Junior A hockey as a Head Coach, Associate Coach, and General Manager in the BCHL, AJHL and NAHL. He also was part of the Team Canada U17 coaching staff on two occasions.

Hughes says he is excited about the opportunity of joining the OHA as head coach of the female prep team, adding that this has been of interest to him for some time.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Okanagan Hockey Academy and their strong history in developing young student-athletes. Transitioning to the elite female game is a great opportunity that I have been interested in for some time.”

Hughes will be at the 2019 OHA Female Development Showcase, which runs from April 19 to the 21 in Penticton.