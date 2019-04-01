6.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ former head coach Matt Hughes waits for the action to start again after a whistle during a B.C. Hockey League game against Vernon Vipers in February 2018. Susan Quinn photo
Home Sports Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep...
Sports

Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep team

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

PENTICTON, B.C. – Fort St. John native, Matt Hughes, has been named the new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female prep team.

According to Okanagan Hockey, Hughes, 40, joins OHA after spending the past two seasons as the General Manager and Head Coach of the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Hughes spent eight seasons in Junior A hockey as a Head Coach, Associate Coach, and General Manager in the BCHL, AJHL and NAHL. He also was part of the Team Canada U17 coaching staff on two occasions.

- Advertisement -

Hughes says he is excited about the opportunity of joining the OHA as head coach of the female prep team, adding that this has been of interest to him for some time.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Okanagan Hockey Academy and their strong history in developing young student-athletes. Transitioning to the elite female game is a great opportunity that I have been interested in for some time.”

Hughes will be at the 2019 OHA Female Development Showcase, which runs from April 19 to the 21 in Penticton.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleLone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the season
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP lay charges following investigation

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration for 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens tomorrow

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge will be open, tomorrow, April 2.The Emperor’s Challenge is...
Read more
Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the season

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Lone Wolf Golf Club has announced that the driving range and restaurant will be open...
Read more
Sports

Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers to hold Spring Camp this April

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers will be holding a Spring Camp this April...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the...

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Lone Wolf Golf Club has announced that the driving range and restaurant will be open for the season starting on...

Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers to hold Spring Camp this April

Peace River Region Caribou Engagement sessions start today

Youth Advisory Council is seeking new members from 12-18 years old

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.