-2.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Close to 600 people attended the Caribou meeting in Chetwynd - Peace FM
Home Energy News Hundreds of people turn out for first Caribou meeting in Chetwynd
Energy NewsNews

Hundreds of people turn out for first Caribou meeting in Chetwynd

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – The first Caribou Recovery meeting happened Monday in Chetwynd and hundreds of people attended.

Estimates put close to 600 people were in attendance with even more watching the live stream.  The next meeting will be Tuesday night in Fort St. John starting at 5:30 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.  Energeticcity.ca will live stream the meeting.

Peace FM in Chetwynd has shared the following report from the Chetwynd meeting:

- Advertisement -

A number of presentations were given by government officials, including one given by Dale Seip from the BC Ministry of Environment, detailing mountain caribou biology, current herd numbers, and steps that have been taken within the past few years to help protect caribou numbers. Seip has followed the Caribou population for many years as a biologist.

The presentation detailed the impact of wolves and their impact on caribou mortality.

One current initiative includes reducing wolf numbers, which as presented by the government officials, that while effective, is an expensive proposition, and a major culling of the wolf population would face national and international backlash.

Other initiatives including sheltering caribou in fenced enclosures, reducing moose population which would reduce the wolf population, and protecting habitat. Presentations followed on Section 11 and the Partnership Agreement, followed by more questions and answers.

One major concern given by several members of the public was due to the fact that a socioeconomic study had not been completed yet, and that people are concerned items in the proposed agreement would affect the industry and potentially cost people their jobs and reduce the value of their homes. Some said that our town could die if the impact on sawmills was as severe as suggested.

Members of the public also voiced concerned about the limited timeline of the consultations, aggravated by the fact that a number of meetings and consultations in regards to the caribou had been scheduled, then subsequently cancelled over the past few months. One of the Ministry of Forests people said it was a catharsis meeting and was surprised by some of the anger.

Chetwynd Mayor Allan Courtoreille asked a number of questions, including asking if there would be any consultations in the future. The response was that there may be more in the future.

The next meeting will take place Tuesday night in Fort St. John and it is conjectured that the audience will be similar in size.

CHET TV recorded the 3-hour session and it will become a part of programming in the next few weeks.

Photos show the intense interest in the meeting. One resident said that there were more people at this meeting that residents who voted in the municipal election.

One resident said that our town is under threat of closing down.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleRegistration for 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens tomorrow
Next articleEmperors Challenge Registration halted after website crashes

RECENT STORIES

News

Students ask drivers to slow down in school zones

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With school now back in session, students are asking drivers to slow down when...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following investigation

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, along with the assistance of ALERT, RCMP Police...
Read more
News

Peace River Region Caribou Engagement sessions start today

Tracy Teves -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Tonight is the first of four meetings, set for public engagement on Caribou Recovery in the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following investigation

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, along with the assistance of ALERT, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Grande Prairie...

Hughes named new head coach for the Okanagan Hockey Academy female...

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the...

Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers to hold Spring Camp this April

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.