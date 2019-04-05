-3.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 4, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies have won the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row. Source Facebook
Sports

Huskies fall to Wainwright Bisons in first game of Hockey Alberta Provincials

Avatar Scott Brooks
WETASKIWIN, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies took on the Wainwright Bisons on Thursday in their first game at the Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.

It was quite the battle for the Huskies as the Bisons dominated throughout the game.

At the end of the first period, the Huskies were down 3-2 to the Bisons.

After 40 minutes of play, the Bisons were leading 6-3 over the pups.

In the end, the Huskies would fall 6-3 to the Bisons.

Up next, the Huskies plan to make a rebound tomorrow, April 5, as they take on the Coaldale Copperheads. puck drop is 12:00 p.m. MST.

The full Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships schedule can be found on the Championships’ website.

