Huskies fall to Wetaskiwin Icemen, ending round robin 1-2

The Fort St. John Huskies have won the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row. Source Facebook
WETASKIWIN, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies took on the Wetaskiwin Icemen in their third game of the 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.

The Huskies took an early lead in the game by scoring two goals in the first period making the score 2-0.

In the second period, the Huskies would score another goal making it 3-0 over Wetaskiwin.

But by period three things started to change, as the Icemen would start scoring goals on the Huskies, eventually making the score tied at three apiece with only a few minutes remaining in the game.

In the end, the Huskies would fall to the Icemen 4-3, finishing the round robin 1-2.

Huskies President, Michael Bacso, says he is quite proud of the way the team performed at Provincials.

“To all the players, coaches and team members thank you for your effort at Provincials! Your attitudes, effort and respect was fantastic and by far was better than the others we faced. You represented the NWJHL, City of Fort St. John and Huskies organization so well.”

 

