Huskies heading off to 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are heading off to Wetaskiwin, Alberta from April 4 to the 7 for the 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team is expecting to take on the “cream of the crop” when it comes to competition at Provincials.

“We can expect that we’re going to be playing against the cream of the crop because everybody that is there is either they finished really close to being first or finished first in their league.”

- Advertisement -

Alexander also says his team will be better prepared as this is the second year in a row that they will be taking part in the Provincial Championships.

“I think this time around, being our second time around, we are a little bit more prepared for what’s going to happen at this tournament.”

This year also marks the second time in a row for the Huskies to win the NWJHL Championships.

The 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships is taking place April 4 to the 7 in Wetaskiwin.

For more information on the Provincial Championships, you can visit the Hockey Alberta website.