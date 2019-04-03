Huskies to take on Wainwright Bisons in first game of 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are making their way to Wetaskiwin, Alberta for the 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.

Their first game will be tomorrow, April 4, as they face the Wainwright Bisons. Puck drop is 3:00 p.m. MST.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team is expecting to take on the “cream of the crop” when it comes to competition at Provincials.

“We can expect that we’re going to be playing against the cream of the crop because everybody that is there is either they finished really close to being first or finished first in their league.”

The 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships is taking place April 4 to the 7 in Wetaskiwin.

The full Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships schedule can be found on the Championships’ website.