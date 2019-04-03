0.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies were given Coy Cup pre-game honour for their recent victory of the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Huskies to take on Wainwright Bisons in first game of 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are making their way to Wetaskiwin, Alberta for the 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.

Their first game will be tomorrow, April 4, as they face the Wainwright Bisons. Puck drop is 3:00 p.m. MST.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team is expecting to take on the “cream of the crop” when it comes to competition at Provincials.

“We can expect that we’re going to be playing against the cream of the crop because everybody that is there is either they finished really close to being first or finished first in their league.”

The 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships is taking place April 4 to the 7 in Wetaskiwin.

The full Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships schedule can be found on the Championships’ website.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCrude by rail rises in March but storage high despite Alberta curtailments
Next articleWild Sheep and Long Ago Person Found

