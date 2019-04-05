-0.4 C
The Fort St. John Huskies were given Coy Cup pre-game honour for their recent victory of the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Huskies win over Coaldale Copperheads at Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

WETASKIWIN, AB. – The Fort St. John Huskies took on the Coaldale Copperheads in their second game of the 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships.

In the first period, the Huskies managed to take an early lead of 2-1 over Coaldale, with goals by Joel Bourgeois and Jared Loewen.

By the end of the second period, the Huskies were able to maintain the lead 4-1 with goals by Alex Nimmo and Dean Whitcomb.

In the end, the Huskies would win this game 4-2 over the Copperheads.

Up next, the Huskies will be taking on the Wetaskiwin Icemen in the third game of the Championships. Puck drop is 11:00 a.m. MST.

The full Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships schedule can be found on the Championships’ website.

