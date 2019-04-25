II Lago Italian Restaurant hosts Easter dinner for Woman Resource Society clients

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Sunday, April 21st, 2019 the II Lago Italian Restaurant open their doors to host Easter Dinner for clients of the FSJ Woman’s Resource Society.

Dennis Hetman partner of II Lago Italian Restaurant shares, he knows first hand having nothing and having to put off holiday celebrations because it was not feasible. He went on to say he is in a position now where he could do something. Hetman said he came up with this idea a while ago after discussing the idea with his partner Lorenzo.

The dinner fed over twenty people and dinner included spaghetti and meatballs, ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables and a pot of tomato & spinach tortellini soup.

The cost of the meal was split between Lorenzo and Hetman as well as Easter goodies bought by Glenda a staff member and a cake and ambrosia from Hetman’s wife Michelle.

Hetman goes on to share that he loves this community and in the past other places have tried dinners like this but there was always a cost to the participants and they didn’t want that. “There will be more events like this down the road and we will be happy to do it all again,” said Hetman