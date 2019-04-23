IIOBC investigating after male suffers injuries while being arrested by Fort St. John RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man suffered injuries while being arrested by Fort St. John RCMP.

The RCMP notified IIOBC of the incident that happened at around 3 a.m. on April 22, 2019. According to the RCMP, a Fort St. John RCMP officer was conducting patrols in an area of the city where theft from vehicles had occurred earlier in the evening.

The officer attempted to speak to a man he encountered. The man fled on foot and was arrested following a brief foot pursuit, with assistance from back-up officers. Following the man’s arrest, injuries were observed.

B.C. Ambulance staff assessed the man at the RCMP detachment and determined the injuries were non-life threatening but transported him to the local hospital

The officers were not injured.

The IIOBC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIOBC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIOBC. For more information about the IIOBC and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca