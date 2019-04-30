Inconnu goes to Prince George for Moose Meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Inconnu sent nine swimmers to the Prince George Moose Meet this past weekend where they competed against 300 other swimmers from the north.

Grayson Louie (12), Owen Lang (13), Alexander McDonald (14), Dominic ampler (14), Cameron Louie (15), Cole Crook (16), Griffin Ternier-Smith (16), Eric Louie (17), and Alexandria Hedges (18) attuned the three-day swim meet which showcased an exciting 200 Individual medley eliminator.

The eliminator was determined by the Top eight girls and boys from the event. Cole Crook, Griffin Ternier-Smith and Alexandria Hedges were eligible for the eliminator. Cole Crook and Alexandria Hedges made it to the final round and both succeed in securing second place!

Grayson Louie had best times in 7 out of 8 races; dropping 50 seconds in his 200 butterfly! “200 fly is a tough race and doing it long course is an added challenge”, Coach Norah said.

Another amazing swimmer performance was Dominic Amler who made personal bests in every event he swam this weekend. “Dominic has been working on his technique and it’s starting to pay off.”, said, Coach Norah.

This was our first swim meet we are welcoming a new coach to the Inconnu swim club, Curtis Robinson. Curtis joins us from Sacramento, California.

“It is always useful to have another coach who adds a different approach to swimming. All of us, coaches, who contribute to this team have different ways of coaching and the more eyes on our swimmers, the better.”