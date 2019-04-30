-1.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Inconnu Swim Club was in Prince George over the weekend for the Moose Meet. Source Norah Vogan
Home Sports Inconnu goes to Prince George for Moose Meet
Sports

Inconnu goes to Prince George for Moose Meet

Avatar Norah Vogan
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Inconnu sent nine swimmers to the Prince George Moose Meet this past weekend where they competed against 300 other swimmers from the north.

Grayson Louie (12), Owen Lang (13), Alexander McDonald (14), Dominic ampler (14), Cameron Louie (15), Cole Crook (16), Griffin Ternier-Smith (16), Eric Louie (17), and Alexandria Hedges (18) attuned the three-day swim meet which showcased an exciting 200 Individual medley eliminator.
The eliminator was determined by the Top eight girls and boys from the event. Cole Crook, Griffin Ternier-Smith and Alexandria Hedges were eligible for the eliminator. Cole Crook and Alexandria Hedges made it to the final round and both succeed in securing second place!
Grayson Louie had best times in 7 out of 8 races; dropping 50 seconds in his 200 butterfly! “200 fly is a tough race and doing it long course is an added challenge”, Coach Norah said.
Another amazing swimmer performance was Dominic Amler who made personal bests in every event he swam this weekend. “Dominic has been working on his technique and it’s starting to pay off.”, said, Coach Norah.
This was our first swim meet we are welcoming a new coach to the Inconnu swim club, Curtis Robinson. Curtis joins us from Sacramento, California.
“It is always useful to have another coach who adds a different approach to swimming. All of us, coaches, who contribute to this team have different ways of coaching and the more eyes on our swimmers, the better.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Norah Vogan
Previous articleTensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at all’ : LNG Canada CEO
Next articleJonathan Bateman to join Marian University Sabres

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Jonathan Bateman to join Marian University Sabres

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Huskies Goalie, Jonathan Bateman, has made an advancement in his hockey...
Read more
Sports

North Peace Rod and Gun Club has registration open for 2019 Trap League

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the North Peace Rod and Gun Club's 2019 Trap...
Read more
Sports

High School Rodeo Association holds second weekend rodeo in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their second rodeo of the Spring...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, ONT - The head of LNG Canada says Ottawa's trade and diplomatic frictions with Beijing have had no impact on the massive project...

Stage North is seeking show submissions for next year

Senate committee to hear from new Alberta premier on oil tanker...

Encana reports US$245M Q1 loss on restructuring and unrealized hedging loss

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.