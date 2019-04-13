12.6 C
Inconnu Swim Club held their Spring Splash Invitational swim meet last weekend.
Sports

Inconnu held last home meet of the year last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Spring Splash Invitational 2019 was Inconnu’s last home meet for the year. Other teams joining us included Chetwyn Electric Eels, Peace River Wahoos, and Grande Prairie Piranhas. It was a good meet with plenty of competition brought by all teams.

Viggo Pedersen, 12 years old, swam the 1500m freestyle for the first time in 22:22.00, the 100m breaststroke in 1:39.08, and 50 free in a quick 34.20.

Finn Rogers, 9 years old, swam the 800m freestyle for the first time in 15:27.00 and did a best time in the 200m individual medley in 3:53.96.

Madden Mize, 11 years old, swam for the first time the 800m freestyle in 15:29.16 and went a best time in 100m butterfly in 1:50.01.

Aggregate Results: Inconnu

Boys 9-10: Evan Nurse 2. Ryder Modde
Boys 11-12: 1. Julien Kemp, 3. Viggo Pedersen
Boys 13-14: 2. Dominic Amler
Boys 15 and Older: 2. Cameron Louie, 3. Griffin Ternier-Smith
Girls 8 and Under: 2. Monroe Mize
Girls 11-12: 1. Frankie Woods, 3. Tegan Nielsen
Girls 13-14: 3. Brooke Wilson
Girls 15 and Older: 3. Alex Hedges

