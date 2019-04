FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend three Inconnu swimmers are in Edmonton for 2019 Western Canadian Championship.

This meet hosts around 500 swimmers from Western Canada. This is a fast meet with record-breaking swims.

Griffin Ternier-Smith, Eric Louie, and Alexandria Hedges will be competing in the 4-day swim meet.

Griffin kicks off the swim meet this Thursday, April 11, with his 200 freestyle.