Jonathan Bateman has committed to playing with the Marian University Sabres. Source Huskies Twitter
Jonathan Bateman to join Marian University Sabres

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Huskies Goalie, Jonathan Bateman, has made an advancement in his hockey career.

Bateman has committed to playing with the Marian University Sabres.

The two-time NWJHL Goalie of the Year recipient will be joining former Huskies Captain Jarod Lang.

Huskies Manager, Jeremy Clothier, says they have been getting Bateman prepared to play for college-level hockey, adding that Marian University has been interested in Bateman for the past season.

“It’s something that we’ve been working on all year was to get him to go to school to play hockey and, obviously, to get an education. Marian was interested in Jonny right from the get-go. They watched a lot of our games online, they watched the showcase online. It’s just a great opportunity for a kid to move on.”

Travis Mclean says Bateman is a great kid and a strong goaltender, adding that he has worked hard during his three years with the Huskies.

“Jonathan is a great kid. He’s played for the Huskies for three years. When he came in, he was already a pretty strong goaltender when he first got to the program. He was definitely pretty fresh as far as being ready for Junior Hockey but he put in a ton of work in his three years that he’s been with us.  He’s a super hard worker and that kid definitely deserves the opportunity that he’s been given.”

Bateman will be starting with the Marian Sabres this Fall.

