10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Killbillies during a roller derby. File photo.
Home Sports Killbillies Development Team to host first home bout of season this Saturday
Sports

Killbillies Development Team to host first home bout of season this Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Killbillies Development Team will be hosting their first home bout of the 2019 season this Saturday, April 27, at the North Peace Arena

According to event organizers, you can cheer on your local Roller Derby team as they take on the Grimshaw Grim Reapers.

The doors and beer garden open at 6:30 p.m., with the first whistle at 7:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are just $10.00 at the door, with children 12 and under are free.

The Killbillies Development Team vs the Grimshaw Grim Reapers is this Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can visit the Killbillies’ Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBlizzard Bicycle Club completes Spring Stage series
Next articleThe Brown Bag Sessions with The Forge

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase on May 4

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on...
Read more
Sports

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of 2019 Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup

Scott Brooks -
SASKATOON, S.K. - Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, played their final game today, Friday, of the 2019...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club completes Spring Stage series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held the 8th Stage of their Spring Series on Thursday...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney...

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut...

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of...

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.