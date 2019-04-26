Killbillies Development Team to host first home bout of season this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Killbillies Development Team will be hosting their first home bout of the 2019 season this Saturday, April 27, at the North Peace Arena

According to event organizers, you can cheer on your local Roller Derby team as they take on the Grimshaw Grim Reapers.

The doors and beer garden open at 6:30 p.m., with the first whistle at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are just $10.00 at the door, with children 12 and under are free.

The Killbillies Development Team vs the Grimshaw Grim Reapers is this Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can visit the Killbillies’ Facebook page.