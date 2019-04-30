3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Killbillies MVP for the April 27 bout was shared between Jax and Daniboyyyyy. Source Facebook
Home Sports Killbillies Development Team wins over Grimshaw Grim Reapers in first home bout
Sports

Killbillies Development Team wins over Grimshaw Grim Reapers in first home bout

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Killbillies Development Team held their first bout of the season on Saturday, April 27, at the North Peace Arena.

The Killbillies Development Team were host to the Grimshaw Grim Reapers.

The Killbillies Development Team consists of Fresh Meat, which are new players who benchmarked and made the roster for the first time this season, and players who are still gaining experience.

The Killbillies took the win with a final score of 207-86 over Grimshaw.

Killbillies MVP for the bout was shared between Jax and Daniboyyyyy.

Dani Bell, of the Killbillies, says the bout was a lot of fun and it gave the new players the opportunity to learn new skills.

“The Killbillies Development Team had 14 players on the roster for this bout and 5 of those players where Fresh Meat, meaning this was their first bout! The new girls all played a really great game. We were expecting a bit of chaos as the new girls got used to the craziness on the track but they all adapted quickly and were able to apply the strategies that we have been practicing to the game. The bout was a lot of fun and a great learning experience for all players!”

The next home bout will be on May 25 when the more-experienced Killbillies take on the Prince George North Stars.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP discriminates against BC Care-givers
Next article11th Annual Fireman’s Charity Ball

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May...
Read more
Sports

Jonathan Bateman to join Marian University Sabres

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Huskies Goalie, Jonathan Bateman, has made an advancement in his hockey...
Read more
Sports

Inconnu goes to Prince George for Moose Meet

Norah Vogan -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Inconnu sent nine swimmers to the Prince George Moose Meet this past weekend where...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies to hold AGM on May 21

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be holding their Annual General Meeting on May 21. This Meeting is an opportunity...

District of Taylor to draft Open Air Burning By-law

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on B.C. politicians to lower gas prices

Tensions with China ‘do not play out in our project at...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.