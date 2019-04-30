Killbillies Development Team wins over Grimshaw Grim Reapers in first home bout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Killbillies Development Team held their first bout of the season on Saturday, April 27, at the North Peace Arena.

The Killbillies Development Team were host to the Grimshaw Grim Reapers.

The Killbillies Development Team consists of Fresh Meat, which are new players who benchmarked and made the roster for the first time this season, and players who are still gaining experience.

The Killbillies took the win with a final score of 207-86 over Grimshaw.

Killbillies MVP for the bout was shared between Jax and Daniboyyyyy.

Dani Bell, of the Killbillies, says the bout was a lot of fun and it gave the new players the opportunity to learn new skills.

“The Killbillies Development Team had 14 players on the roster for this bout and 5 of those players where Fresh Meat, meaning this was their first bout! The new girls all played a really great game. We were expecting a bit of chaos as the new girls got used to the craziness on the track but they all adapted quickly and were able to apply the strategies that we have been practicing to the game. The bout was a lot of fun and a great learning experience for all players!”

The next home bout will be on May 25 when the more-experienced Killbillies take on the Prince George North Stars.