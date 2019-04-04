2.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
Killbillies in a huddle before a game.
Killbillies off to Fort McMurray this Saturday for tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies Roller Derby team is off to a Tournament this Saturday in Fort McMurray.

The Killbillies will be taking on the Tarsand Betties and the Jane Deers in back-to-back games.

According to Killbillies member, Jenna Hildebrand, they expect some tough competition and will be sending out a full roster.

“We’re expecting that we’re going to have to work hard. We’ve played the Jane Deers before and have had some close games with them. We’ll have to try really hard to try to come on top but it will be a hard battle to get there, and we’re taking a full roster.”

Hildebrand also says her team has been able to gain lots of practice over the past couple of weeks.

“Before the North Stars (in Prince George), we weren’t on a full track. Now we’ve been practicing on a full track which makes a difference.”

This is the second tournament this season that the Killbillies will be participating in, with the first one taking place back in March in Prince George.

The Killbillies will be in Fort McMurray this Saturday, April 6.

