100 street near 110 avenue
News

Knappet Industries Ltd awarded tender for 100th four-laning

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  Council awarded the tender for the 100th Street four-laning from 114a avenue to the bypass.

Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd. will do the work after bidding $5,826,567.60.

City staff expressed this is a key corridor in the community. As all traffic going or coming from the north of town, travel on this section of 100th Street and because of this city staff will ensure that there is a good traffic and communication plan because the motoring public will need to find alternate routes during the construction of this portion of 100th Street.

City staff also share the ‘bypass’ road (Northern Lights Drive) utilizes this route and heavy industrial traffic will be impacted as well.

The first and second phase of this project was completed simultaneously in 2017 and
2018 construction seasons with the aid of a “New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund” grant.

The Storm Sewer extension under the CN Railway Tracks was commenced in the Autumn
2018 and will be completed early in the Spring of 2019.

This project, Phase 3, will complete the upgrading of 100th Street from 110th Avenue to 119th Avenue

Knappet Industries was chosen as the lowest bidder out of the following;

Knappett Industries (2006) Ltd.
Submitted Tender Price $ 5,826,567.60 (GST included)
• No irregularities noted

Chapman Industries Ltd.
Corrected Tender Price $ 5,921,067.06 (GST included)
• A math error on item 58 increased the Tender Price by $0.71

Interoute Construction Ltd. Dba DGS Astro Paving
Submitted Tender Price $ 6,400.607.56 (GST included)
• No irregularities noted

