Literacy Society raises over $4,000 from Spelling Bee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society held its Third Annual Spelling Bee on Saturday at Ma Murray Community School.

The Spelling Bee was open to any child in grades 1-7 from any school in the District, regardless if they have participated in a spelling bee before.

It was an opportunity for grade school kids to showcase their smarts and encourage excitement around learning.

Each participant was required to raise a minimum of $50.00 to enter the event.

In total, the Literacy Society was able to raise $4,397, with the top fundraiser of $740 from Cooper Haggstrom.

Here are the results:

Grade 1 Category

1st place: Pemi Olajide

2nd place: Dunsin Ogundipe

Grade 2/3 Category:

1st place Lucy Toews

2nd place Arene Saukila

Grade 4/5 Category:

1st place Archer Giesbrecht

2nd place Lily Murray

Grade 6/7 Category:

1st place Curtis Paull

Austin Baerg

Media portion

1st place with the most points earned in 15 mins: Dillon @ AHN