Literacy Society raises over $4,000 from Spelling Bee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society held its Third Annual Spelling Bee on Saturday at Ma Murray Community School.
The Spelling Bee was open to any child in grades 1-7 from any school in the District, regardless if they have participated in a spelling bee before.
It was an opportunity for grade school kids to showcase their smarts and encourage excitement around learning.
Each participant was required to raise a minimum of $50.00 to enter the event.
In total, the Literacy Society was able to raise $4,397, with the top fundraiser of $740 from Cooper Haggstrom.
Here are the results:
Grade 1 Category
1st place: Pemi Olajide
2nd place: Dunsin Ogundipe
Grade 2/3 Category:
1st place Lucy Toews
2nd place Arene Saukila
Grade 4/5 Category:
1st place Archer Giesbrecht
2nd place Lily Murray
Grade 6/7 Category:
1st place Curtis Paull
Austin Baerg
Media portion
1st place with the most points earned in 15 mins: Dillon @ AHN